Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion launches new digital humidity and temperature sensors with protective cover

16.06.2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

13.06.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz







Sensirion launches new digital humidity and temperature sensors with protective cover





Sensirion has launched the SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 digital humidity and temperature sensors, now available through their global distribution network. Designed for demanding environments, these sensors deliver high accuracy and reliability and are equipped with a removable protective cover to ensure durability during handling and deployment.



Stäfa, Switzerland – The SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 are the latest additions to Sensirion's renowned family of digital humidity and temperature sensors. They are engineered to provide accurate measurements, with the SHT40-AD1P-R2 offering ±1.8% RH (max. ±3.5%) and ±0.2°C, and the SHT41-AD1P-R2 delivering ±1.8% RH (max. ±2.5%) and ±0.2°C accuracy. Built with a compact DFN housing, the sensors are ideal for space-constrained applications and can easily be integrated into a wide range of devices and systems thanks to their standard I2C interface and fixed 0x45 I2C address.



The removable protective cover is a key feature, offering additional protection during both handling and deployment, ensuring they perform reliably even in high-volume production environments. Whether used in industrial systems, HVAC equipment, or consumer products, these sensors combine durability, ease of integration, and high-precision measurement for a variety of applications.



For more information, please visit the SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 product pages.









About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at Additional features:



File: SHT4x-AD1P-R2 Product Visual



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Sensirion Holding AG Laubisrütistrasse 50 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 Fax: +41 44 306 49 06 Internet: ISIN: CH0406705126 Valor: A2JGBW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2154414

End of News EQS News Service