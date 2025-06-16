Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Media Release: Sensirion Launches New Digital Humidity And Temperature Sensors With Protective Cover


2025-06-16 04:07:57
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Sensirion launches new digital humidity and temperature sensors with protective cover
16.06.2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
13.06.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz



Sensirion launches new digital humidity and temperature sensors with protective cover


Sensirion has launched the SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 digital humidity and temperature sensors, now available through their global distribution network. Designed for demanding environments, these sensors deliver high accuracy and reliability and are equipped with a removable protective cover to ensure durability during handling and deployment.

Stäfa, Switzerland – The SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 are the latest additions to Sensirion's renowned family of digital humidity and temperature sensors. They are engineered to provide accurate measurements, with the SHT40-AD1P-R2 offering ±1.8% RH (max. ±3.5%) and ±0.2°C, and the SHT41-AD1P-R2 delivering ±1.8% RH (max. ±2.5%) and ±0.2°C accuracy. Built with a compact DFN housing, the sensors are ideal for space-constrained applications and can easily be integrated into a wide range of devices and systems thanks to their standard I2C interface and fixed 0x45 I2C address.

The removable protective cover is a key feature, offering additional protection during both handling and deployment, ensuring they perform reliably even in high-volume production environments. Whether used in industrial systems, HVAC equipment, or consumer products, these sensors combine durability, ease of integration, and high-precision measurement for a variety of applications.

For more information, please visit the SHT40-AD1P-R2 and SHT41-AD1P-R2 product pages.




About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at

Additional features:

File: SHT4x-AD1P-R2 Product Visual

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet:
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2154414

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN16062025004691010666ID1109678519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search