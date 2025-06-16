Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage On Israeli Cities

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage On Israeli Cities


2025-06-16 04:01:01
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa in an early morning raid on Monday, Reuters reported, as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.

Israel's national emergency service confirmed that three people were killed in central Israel, with dozens more wounded in the overnight strikes.

The attacks were part of a wave of Iranian retaliation following Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile facilities that began on Friday.

In Haifa, emergency authorities reported that around 30 people were wounded. Fires were reported at a power plant near the port, according to local media.

Video footage captured several missiles streaking across the skies above Tel Aviv, with loud explosions also reported in Jerusalem.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the latest strike used a new tactic designed to confuse and disrupt Israel's sophisticated multi-layered defense systems, causing them to mistakenly target one another.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict have faltered. Iran has told mediators from Qatar and Oman that it will not consider a ceasefire while under Israeli attack, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

President Trump has urged both sides to make a deal, noting that communications and meetings are underway. However, Tehran remains firm in its stance, saying no negotiations will occur under continued Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, Iran's Health Ministry has reported at least 224 fatalities from Israeli strikes since Friday, according to the BBC.

sa

MENAFN16062025000174011037ID1109678468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search