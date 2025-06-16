Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage On Israeli Cities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa in an early morning raid on Monday, Reuters reported, as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.

Israel's national emergency service confirmed that three people were killed in central Israel, with dozens more wounded in the overnight strikes.

The attacks were part of a wave of Iranian retaliation following Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile facilities that began on Friday.

In Haifa, emergency authorities reported that around 30 people were wounded. Fires were reported at a power plant near the port, according to local media.

Video footage captured several missiles streaking across the skies above Tel Aviv, with loud explosions also reported in Jerusalem.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the latest strike used a new tactic designed to confuse and disrupt Israel's sophisticated multi-layered defense systems, causing them to mistakenly target one another.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict have faltered. Iran has told mediators from Qatar and Oman that it will not consider a ceasefire while under Israeli attack, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

President Trump has urged both sides to make a deal, noting that communications and meetings are underway. However, Tehran remains firm in its stance, saying no negotiations will occur under continued Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, Iran's Health Ministry has reported at least 224 fatalities from Israeli strikes since Friday, according to the BBC.

