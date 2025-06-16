Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intel director of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard gets murdered in Israeli attack

2025-06-16 02:41:33
(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in an Israeli attack, alongside two other senior officers, Hassan Mohaghdeh and Mohsen Bagheri, the IRGC confirmed on Sunday.

The killing was first announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Fox News interview, where he described the attack as a significant setback for Iran. The IRGC responded by launching a third wave of missile attacks — called Operation True Promise III — against what it described as Israeli “intelligence centers.”

The escalation followed a series of Israeli airstrikes against Iran on Friday, which Netanyahu said were meant to thwart Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. Iran responded by firing a barrage of missiles, some of which struck residential areas in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces were also reported to have smuggled kamikaze drones into Iran and carried out targeted assassinations of key commanders and nuclear experts. Iranian authorities said they discovered hidden Israeli drones and explosives in Tehran in the wake of the attacks.

