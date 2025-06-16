CCD Refutes Russian Fake About Alleged Involvement Of TRC Staff In Car Accident In Khmelnytskyi Region
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The fake is being spread by pro-Russian Telegram channels. They claim that TRC staff, allegedly "under the influence of alcohol," failed to make a turn and ended up in a ditch.
"In reality, this information is false, as confirmed by the Khmelnytskyi Regional TRC. The vehicle involved in the accident has no connection whatsoever to the Shepetivka TRC," the Center stated.
It was emphasized that the purpose of spreading such fakes is to discredit the employees of Ukraine's military enlistment offices.Read also: Russian fake news: Ukraine refuses to repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers to avoid paying compensation
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian propagandists also fabricated a fake about an alleged mass desertion of Ukrainian soldiers following the SSU's special operation Pavutyna (Spiderweb).
