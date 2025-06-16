Germany Urges Diplomatic Efforts To Prevent Escalation In Middle East
Both leaders agreed that preventing a further expansion of the conflict is of utmost importance, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to contributing to a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means, said the spokesperson.
Separately, German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, currently on a visit to the Middle East, warned in an interview with Germany's Tagesschau news programme on Saturday evening that, the region faces a“serious risk of full-scale escalation.” He called on all parties to show the highest level of political will, to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from spilling over.
Wadephul noted that Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, are prepared to hold talks with Iran regarding its nuclear programme, and expressed hope that Tehran would respond positively.“The situation in the region is highly volatile,” he said.“Further escalation would have unimaginable consequences. What this region needs is peace, not an intensification of military conflict.”
He emphasised that, every effort must be made to avert a broader war, warning that, unchecked escalation could engulf the region and pose risks to Europe.
Addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Wadephul called the situation“unacceptable,” stating that“hunger, death, and suffering must come to an end.” He urged the Israeli regime to grant immediate and full access to humanitarian aid organisations, stressing that this demand is not only Germany's, but also that of the international community.– NNN=DPA
