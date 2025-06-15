Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman, Germany Seek Regional De-Escalation


2025-06-15 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Germany counterpart Johann Wadephul on Sunday discussed the latest regional and international developments, mainly the current serious escalation in the region due to Israeli occupation aggressions on Iran.
During the meeting, they also discussed Gaza ceasefire, Yemen and ways of containing conflicts and crises through dialogue and peaceful means, the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Both sides underlined that security and stability can be realized neither through violence nor military solutions, and that the only ways out is political negotiations, diplomatic channels, abidance by justice and international law, and respect for state sovereignty. (end)
nfa


MENAFN15062025000071011013ID1109677059

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search