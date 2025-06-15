403
Oman, Germany Seek Regional De-Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Germany counterpart Johann Wadephul on Sunday discussed the latest regional and international developments, mainly the current serious escalation in the region due to Israeli occupation aggressions on Iran.
During the meeting, they also discussed Gaza ceasefire, Yemen and ways of containing conflicts and crises through dialogue and peaceful means, the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Both sides underlined that security and stability can be realized neither through violence nor military solutions, and that the only ways out is political negotiations, diplomatic channels, abidance by justice and international law, and respect for state sovereignty. (end)
