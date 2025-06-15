Tejashwi Hits Out At Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Govt Over Corruption And Nepotism
Speaking to the media in Patna, the LoP said, "The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state. The government is being run by retired officers, not the tired Chief Minister. Law and order has collapsed, and corruption is at its peak -- even in the Chief Minister's residence."
He also alleged that the Bihar government has become a hub of favoritism and that critical decisions are being taken not by elected representatives but by a few influential bureaucrats.
Tejashwi also targeted recent appointments to the state commissions, claiming nepotism in the selection process.
He alleged that the wife of the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary had been appointed to the State Women's Commission, questioning whether there were no other deserving educated women for the role.
The sons-in-law of political leaders such as Ram Vilas Paswan, Ashok Choudhary, and Jitan Ram Manjhi have been appointed to other state commissions without merit.
"What is all this going on? These posts were lying vacant for years, and now suddenly during election season, all positions are being filled with politically connected individuals," he said.
Tejashwi posed five pointed questions to the Bihar government.
"How many government officials' wives have secured jobs? How many officials' children are studying abroad while Bihar's education system deteriorates? How many people linked to entrepreneurs have secured government jobs through consultancies? How many officials have invested money in land or abroad and why were politically connected individuals prioritised in commission appointments?" he asked.
Concluding his statement, Tejashwi said, "Now only God is the master of Bihar. This government is collapsing. Its leaders and officers have looted the state. Even the CM's officials are no longer loyal to him."
He predicted that the fall of the current NDA government in Bihar is near, adding, "We are watching how low the JD-U and BJP will stoop as elections approach."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment