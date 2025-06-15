Tejashwi Hits Out At Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Govt Over Corruption And Nepotism

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 16 (IANS) In a blistering political attack on the NDA-led Bihar government, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, accused the Nitish Kumar administration of rampant corruption, deteriorating law and order, and misuse of commissions for political favours.

Speaking to the media in Patna, the LoP said, "The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state. The government is being run by retired officers, not the tired Chief Minister. Law and order has collapsed, and corruption is at its peak -- even in the Chief Minister's residence."

He also alleged that the Bihar government has become a hub of favoritism and that critical decisions are being taken not by elected representatives but by a few influential bureaucrats.

Tejashwi also targeted recent appointments to the state commissions, claiming nepotism in the selection process.

He alleged that the wife of the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary had been appointed to the State Women's Commission, questioning whether there were no other deserving educated women for the role.

The sons-in-law of political leaders such as Ram Vilas Paswan, Ashok Choudhary, and Jitan Ram Manjhi have been appointed to other state commissions without merit.

"What is all this going on? These posts were lying vacant for years, and now suddenly during election season, all positions are being filled with politically connected individuals," he said.

Tejashwi posed five pointed questions to the Bihar government.

"How many government officials' wives have secured jobs? How many officials' children are studying abroad while Bihar's education system deteriorates? How many people linked to entrepreneurs have secured government jobs through consultancies? How many officials have invested money in land or abroad and why were politically connected individuals prioritised in commission appointments?" he asked.

Concluding his statement, Tejashwi said, "Now only God is the master of Bihar. This government is collapsing. Its leaders and officers have looted the state. Even the CM's officials are no longer loyal to him."

He predicted that the fall of the current NDA government in Bihar is near, adding, "We are watching how low the JD-U and BJP will stoop as elections approach."