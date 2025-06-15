403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Israeli Attack On Iran, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) David Lammy.
During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and aggressions in the region that undermine efforts to achieve peace and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
His Excellency additionally stressed the need for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.
During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and aggressions in the region that undermine efforts to achieve peace and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
His Excellency additionally stressed the need for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment