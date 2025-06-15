Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Israeli Attack On Iran, Regional Developments

2025-06-15 02:02:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) David Lammy.
During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and aggressions in the region that undermine efforts to achieve peace and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
His Excellency additionally stressed the need for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.

