Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Omani FM reports cancelation of US-Iran nuclear discussions

2025-06-15 09:13:06
(MENAFN) Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, announced on Saturday that the planned sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, originally set for Sunday, has been called off.

Sharing the news via a post on social media platform X, Albusaidi emphasized that only through diplomacy and dialogue can lasting peace be achieved.

This announcement comes in the wake of escalating hostilities in the Middle East, sparked by extensive Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military assets and nuclear sites. These strikes, launched early Friday, reportedly aimed to significantly weaken Iran’s nuclear operations, missile development, and defense capabilities.

In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at military positions within Israel later that night.

During a call earlier on Saturday with the European Union’s foreign policy leader, Kaja Kallas, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi asserted that continuing indirect talks with the United States, while Israel’s "continued brutality" persists, is indefensible.

