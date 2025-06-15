403
EU Defends Schengen as Border Controls Mount Across Bloc
(MENAFN) As the European Union commemorates 40 years since the signing of the Schengen Agreement, concerns are mounting over the renewed use of internal border checks within the Schengen Area — sparking debate over the future of border-free travel across the continent.
On Thursday, the EU Council issued a formal declaration reiterating its strong support for the Schengen zone, calling it a cornerstone of European unity and cross-border cooperation.
The statement underscores the bloc’s ongoing commitment to preserving unrestricted travel within Schengen, while also emphasizing the need for tighter oversight at external frontiers and reinforced actions against unauthorized migration.
Originally signed on June 14, 1985, near the town of Schengen in Luxembourg, the agreement created a passport-free travel zone among five of the then-10 European Economic Community nations. It has since evolved into one of the EU’s most recognizable achievements.
By January 1, 2025, Bulgaria and Romania are set to formally join the Schengen Area, expanding its membership to 29 countries.
The Schengen zone will then encompass 25 EU nations — including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — along with four non-EU countries: Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Altogether, more than 400 million residents benefit from travel without internal border controls.
Resurgence of Internal Checks Raises Alarm
Despite its integration goals, the Schengen system has faced mounting pressure in recent years. Countries such as France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway have reintroduced temporary internal border controls, citing national security threats and surges in irregular migration.
These moves have sparked criticism, with many warning that such practices erode the foundational principle of free movement within the EU.
The Schengen Borders Code permits countries to reinstate border checks only under exceptional circumstances — and only for limited durations. The European Commission has repeatedly emphasized that these controls must remain a last-resort measure and be removed once the triggering conditions subside.
