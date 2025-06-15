403
SCO Denounces Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Saturday strongly criticized the recent Israeli aerial bombardments on Iranian territory, which have resulted in over 100 fatalities since Thursday night.
However, India chose not to align with the bloc’s unified position and refrained from supporting the issued declaration.
In its official communication, the SCO expressed “serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East,” labeling the attacks as a breach of “international law and the United Nations Charter.”
Israel initiated air operations late Thursday, targeting what it identified as nuclear and defense-related infrastructure within Iran.
According to Iran’s representative to the UN, at least 78 individuals were killed and around 320 sustained injuries. Iran launched a counteroffensive on Friday night.
The SCO characterized the Israeli air raids as “aggressive actions against civilian targets,” asserting that they “constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability.”
The organization further emphasized that “the SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means,” and offered “sincere condolences” to Iran’s leadership and population.
Reiterating its stance, the bloc stated that it “considers any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable” and reaffirmed its dedication to upholding worldwide stability and lawful international conduct.
