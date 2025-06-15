Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Holds Security Meeting

Erdogan Holds Security Meeting


2025-06-15 07:54:53
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over a high-level security session on Saturday in Ankara, convened in the wake of Israel’s assaults on Iran and Tehran’s counterattacks, according to a statement released by the nation's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, attendees engaged in an in-depth analysis of the crisis ignited by Israel’s military actions, examining it from every possible dimension.

The gathering focused on the consequences of Israel’s strikes for both regional stability and global peace, while also evaluating Türkiye’s potential strategies and response plans.

"The security meeting addressed Israel’s expanding aggression, diplomatic efforts to end the conflicts, the attacks’ global and regional security impacts, necessary measures, and Türkiye's preparations for potential developments," the Communications Directorate stated.

Participating in the session were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, along with other prominent officials.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109676164

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search