Erdogan Holds Security Meeting
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over a high-level security session on Saturday in Ankara, convened in the wake of Israel’s assaults on Iran and Tehran’s counterattacks, according to a statement released by the nation's Communications Directorate.
During the meeting, attendees engaged in an in-depth analysis of the crisis ignited by Israel’s military actions, examining it from every possible dimension.
The gathering focused on the consequences of Israel’s strikes for both regional stability and global peace, while also evaluating Türkiye’s potential strategies and response plans.
"The security meeting addressed Israel’s expanding aggression, diplomatic efforts to end the conflicts, the attacks’ global and regional security impacts, necessary measures, and Türkiye's preparations for potential developments," the Communications Directorate stated.
Participating in the session were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, along with other prominent officials.
