Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Politically motivated attack kills Melissa Hortman, her partner

Politically motivated attack kills Melissa Hortman, her partner


2025-06-15 07:54:03
(MENAFN) Minnesota Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home in what authorities describe as a targeted political assassination. The suspect also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in a separate shooting at their residence in Champlin.

Governor Tim Walz condemned the attack as an “act of targeted political violence.” The assailant, reportedly dressed to impersonate a police officer, engaged in a shootout with police before fleeing on foot. A shelter-in-place order was issued across Hennepin County as law enforcement launched a large-scale manhunt.

Police discovered a manifesto in the suspect’s vehicle listing numerous lawmakers and officials, prompting protective measures for those named. Unnamed sources identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, a private security employee with military training.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109676162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search