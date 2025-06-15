403
Politically motivated attack kills Melissa Hortman, her partner
(MENAFN) Minnesota Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home in what authorities describe as a targeted political assassination. The suspect also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in a separate shooting at their residence in Champlin.
Governor Tim Walz condemned the attack as an “act of targeted political violence.” The assailant, reportedly dressed to impersonate a police officer, engaged in a shootout with police before fleeing on foot. A shelter-in-place order was issued across Hennepin County as law enforcement launched a large-scale manhunt.
Police discovered a manifesto in the suspect’s vehicle listing numerous lawmakers and officials, prompting protective measures for those named. Unnamed sources identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, a private security employee with military training.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.
