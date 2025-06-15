403
Official Reveals Israel’s Strikes on Iran to Last Nearly Two Weeks
(MENAFN) According to an anonymous Israeli official cited by a news agency, Israel’s military operations targeting Iran are anticipated to extend over the coming days, potentially lasting as long as two weeks.
The official indicated that the campaign might continue for up to 14 days, reflecting a calculated approach to inflict significant damage on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
“The likely duration of the campaign fits with analysts' expectations that a single wave of strikes wouldn't be able to do enough damage to Iran's nuclear program and Israel's comprehensive approach of attacking Iran's facilities, leadership and arsenal at the same time to limit the possibility of a retaliatory strike,” the report detailed.
Israel appears to be employing a strategy reminiscent of its past tactics against Hezbollah in Lebanon — focusing on eliminating key figures and weapon stockpiles to pressure Iran toward a resolution.
The source also mentioned that the conflict with Iran could ultimately conclude through negotiations.
Earlier on the same day, Israel initiated a major offensive targeting nuclear and military installations across Iran. The strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of multiple senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, with attacks continuing into the day.
In response, Iran pledged "severe punishment" and demanded an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council.
