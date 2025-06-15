403
Azerbaijan Confirms Support for Palestine
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev, speaking on Sunday, proclaimed that his country will persist in extending humanitarian aid to Palestine.
The announcement was made in Baku while he received the credentials of Ahmed Metani, the newly appointed Palestinian ambassador, according to a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s presidency.
Reflecting on earlier relief efforts, Aliyev emphasized that the support would endure and spotlighted the “friendly and fraternal ties” uniting the two nations.
He added that both sides would cooperate to deepen bilateral collaboration and underlined the value of arranging high level reciprocal visits.
The president also reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s backing of Palestine’s lawful aspirations, the two state formula, and pertinent UN resolutions, noting Baku’s consistent support for Palestine’s stance in UN General Assembly ballots.
Expressing satisfaction with the long standing presence of the Palestinian Embassy in Baku, he reiterated Azerbaijan’s broader commitment to Islamic solidarity—an approach appreciated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Aliyev concluded by announcing that Azerbaijan will host the OIC summit next year and expressed hope that Palestine will take part.
