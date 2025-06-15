Ukraine Recovers Bodies Of 1,200 Fallen Citizens In Major Repatriation Effort

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of ongoing repatriation efforts, the bodies of 1,200 more deceased Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel, have been returned to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Facebook .

Today, June 15, another stage of the repatriation process took place under agreements reached in Istanbul.

Ukraine received 1,200 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian citizens, including members of the Armed Forces.

In the coming days, law enforcement investigators and forensic experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated remains.

This repatriation was made possible through the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman's Office, the Secretariat for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other security and defense bodies of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and offered special thanks to the personnel of the Central Office of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for CIMIC Operations, which is responsible for transporting the repatriated remains to designated government institutions, and for coordinating their handover to law enforcement and forensic medical services.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 14, Ukraine also received 1,200 bodies as part of repatriation agreements. The Russian side stated that many of the bodies belonged to military personnel.