Three Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Kherson, City Suburbs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 69-year-old man was injured in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

The regional military administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"A man, 69, was hit by an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district this morning. He suffered a mine-explosive injury, a fractured hip, and shrapnel wounds to his legs, arms, and back," the report says.

In addition, the invaders dropped explosives from drones on residents of Antonivka. A man, 50, sustained a mine-explosive injury and injuries to his legs and head. Another victim, 65, suffered a wound to his abdomen and is now in grave condition.

Currently, all those affected are in hospital, receiving medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and another was injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.