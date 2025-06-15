403
Unleash Your Creativity at Al Habtoor Polo Resort’s Equestrian Loun’e’s Upcoming Paint & Grape Afternoon
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (13th June 2025): Budding Picassos and those with a flair for creativity can look forward to the return of the beloved Paint & Grape experience for another inspired edition on Saturday, July 5th. Set against the refined backdrop of Al Habtoor Polo Resort and held in partnership with the creative powerhouse We Love Art, the elegant Equestrian Lounge will transform into a haven of self-expression, tasteful indulgence, and picturesque relaxation from 12pm to 3pm, promising an afternoon that delights all the senses.
Located within the luxurious grounds of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, the Equestrian Lounge offers guests a serene and sophisticated environment in which to unwind. Overlooking verdant polo fields, the space perfectly marries classic charm with contemporary comfort. Offering both welcoming indoor seating along a scenic terrace, the lounge’s tranquil ambience provides the ideal canvas for a peaceful yet enriching experience.
Guests of all skill levels are invited to channel their inner artist during a three-hour guided painting session, while enjoying two glasses of sparkling grape or three soft drinks, a curated selection of gourmet canépés, and the opportunity to win exciting gifts and giveaways. During the session, participants can choose to recreate one of three captivating artworks: the dynamic Vibrant Horse, the timeless Birth of Venus, or the serene Sails of Tranquillity. To top off the experience, attendees can cool off afterwards with complimentary access to the res’rt’s Oasis pool, making for the ideal summer afternoon.
This engaging event is brought to life by We Love Art, a Dubai-born initiative founded by artist Denise Schmitz, whose mission is to make art more accessible and joyful for all. With a growing global community, We Love Art is known for its expertly curated experiences, including local workshops, paint-and-sip events, and their signature Artboxes that ship worldwide. Their sessions are thoughtfully designed to empower guests to create meaningful pieces while connecting with like-minded individuals.
Priced at AED 390 per person, this creative escape offers exceptional value for an unforgettable summer afternoon. With limited spots available, early booking is strongly recommended, s’ don’t miss out and secure your canvas today.
