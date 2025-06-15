Sharjah's Biker Grandpa Who Prayed At New Mosque Every Morning Dies At 67

Mohammad Dawood, the beloved Sharjah resident whose early morning motorcycle rides to mosques across the UAE and selfless evening gestures of goodwill won him countless admirers, passed away on Saturday, June 14. He was 67 years old.

His funeral prayers will be held at Al Sahaba Mosque on Sunday, June 15, after Asr, and he will be laid to rest at Sharjah Cemetery.

Dawood, a Pakistani expat and longtime resident of Al Heera, Sharjah, was best known for his early morning rides to offer fajr (morning) prayers at different mosques across the UAE, a personal journey he described as his“calling". Often departing as early as 3.30am, he braved thick fog, long distances, and demanding work travel to stay committed to his goal.

A sales manager at an American company, Dawood began this spiritual endeavour around five years ago, aiming to visit as many mosques as he could.

Khaleej Times had reported on his progress , which took him to nearly 100 mosques in the Northern Emirates. He also documented many of these visits on his YouTube channel, In Love with Masajids.

“It was about connecting with God, with strangers, with community,” he once told Khaleej Times.

Dawood's younger son, Samir Mohammad Dawood, confirmed the passing.“He had suffered a heart attack some time ago but made a full recovery,” he said.“Recently, he developed a chest infection and complications that worsened. He was admitted to the ICU at Ras Al Khaimah's Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital and passed away peacefully.”

Beyond his morning prayer rides, Dawood had become a familiar and cherished sight outside his villa along Al Montazah Road, wheeling out a food trolley stacked with bottled water, dates, chocolates, and, during Covid, even masks and hand sanitiser, which he handed out to passersby, joggers, and beachgoers during hot summer evenings.

Earlier this year, he shared a video with Khaleej Times showing his grandsons, both under 10, pushing the same trolley he once did, continuing his tradition.

Tributes poured in from those who knew him personally and those who had only seen him from a distance but were touched by his acts.

“This is terrible news,” said Sunil Sequeira, a Sharjah-based real estate broker who met Dawood during an evening stroll years ago.“He was a wonderful man. You don't meet people like him every day.”

His friend and neighbour, Farooq Ibrahim Ahmed, said Dawood would be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and the positive impact he had on many lives.

Fellow motorcyclists also mourned the loss.“He was a great guy,” said Dubai-based biker Afroz.“While most of us rode for thrill, Dawood bhai rode for purpose.”

Dawood is survived by his wife, sons Hamza and Samir, a daughter, and four grandsons.