Indian Cultural Centre Honours Artistes
Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), under the aegis of the Embassy of India, organised a Community Reception in honour of renowned Indian playback singers and cine artist Madhu Balakrishnan, Sumi Aravind, Sudeep Kumar, Chitra Arun, K K Nishad, Ravisankar, Vrinda Menon, and Jayaraj Warrier recently at ICC Ashoka Hall.
ICC General Secretary Abraham K Joseph welcomed the guests and dignitaries. ICC President A P Manikantan delivered the presidential address. During the reception ICC also honoured Chnadramohan Pillai, Chairman Chandrakala Arts. Madhu Balakrishnan and Jayaraj Warrier addressed the gathering, expressing their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nandini Abbagouni, ICC Head of Cultural Activities. The event was seamlessly hosted by Manju Manoj. ICC Advisory Council Chairman P N Baburajan, ICC Managing Committee members, presidents of other associated organizations, and senior community leaders were present on the occasion.
