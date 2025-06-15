403
Iraq Urges U.S. to Stop Israel from Using Its Airspace
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iraq officially appealed to the United States to halt the passage of Israeli warplanes through its skies en route to conduct assaults on Iranian territory.
According to an Iraqi news agency, quoting a governmental insider, “Iraq has asked the United States to take its role in preventing Israeli aircraft from violating Iraqi airspace in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement.”
This statement underscores Baghdad’s call for adherence to the existing bilateral pact.
The official emphasized the crucial need to uphold Iraq’s national authority and maintain control over its aerial boundaries.
He added that “the US, as the country leading the international coalition against ISIS, is obligated to uphold its responsibilities and prevent any violations that compromise Iraqi sovereignty or endanger its security.”
This remark highlights Washington’s responsibility to ensure no breaches of Iraqi territory occur under its leadership of the anti-ISIS alliance.
The context of Iraq’s demand follows a recent escalation: Israel executed a barrage of assaults early Friday on Iranian soil, focusing on nuclear-related and missile infrastructure.
These actions reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking defense personnel and scientists.
The continuing strikes have led to at least 78 fatalities and left around 320 others wounded, based on earlier numbers shared by Iran’s representative to the United Nations.
