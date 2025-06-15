Israeli Media: 35 Missing In Bat Yam Following Iranian Missile Strike

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Hebrew media outlets reported that 35 Israelis are missing in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, following a wave of Iranian missile strikes that targeted several areas within Greater Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities have launched intensive search and rescue operations, particularly in Bat Yam, where multiple buildings sustained direct hits. Emergency crews are working under the rubble amid fears that civilians may be trapped.



Sources from Israeli ambulance and emergency services stated that contact was lost with dozens of individuals following the bombardment. Their whereabouts and conditions remain unknown as investigations continue. Evacuation and emergency response operations are still underway amid a heightened state of alert.

Bat Yam, along with Rehovot and other surrounding cities, was subjected to heavy bombardment as part of a broader Iranian missile attack that targeted at least six sites in and around Tel Aviv. The strikes caused widespread destruction to infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in multiple casualties.

These developments come amid an unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel. According to official Hebrew media sources, at least seven Israelis have been killed and dozens injured over the past 24 hours.