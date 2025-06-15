403
ANAX Developments Brings ELLE’s First Residential Project to the Middle East and Its Second Globally
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) 12 June 2025, Dubai – Following the success of its first residential tower in Miami, the acclaimed fashion and lifestyle brand ELLE, owned by the French Lagardère Group, is set to make its Middle East debut with an exclusive residential project on Dubai Islands.
At an official signing ceremony, Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding and François Coruzzi, CEO of ELLE International Licenses / Lagardère Group, formalized a strategic partnership to launch ELLE’s first branded residential project in the UAE.
Developed by ANAX Developments under a licensing agreement with Lagardère News (an entity of the Lagardère Group), ELLE Residences Dubai Islands will become a new architectural and cultural landmark. The project will be brought to life by global design experts The One Atelier, renowned for their work on luxury residences for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, and Fendi Casa. Co-creative direction will be led by ARQUINAUT, the international design studio that created the original ELLE Residences concept, and will oversee both architecture and interiors.
This strategic partnership with ANAX Developments represents a thoughtful synergy for ELLE, aligning with a UAE-based partner that is both highly regarded and well-versed in the local real estate landscape. As one of Dubai’s most agile and design-forward developers, ANAX brings deep local market expertise, a proven track record in luxury development, and a shared commitment to innovation and quality. For ELLE, this collaboration ensures that its first branded residence in the Middle East is anchored by a partner who understands both the cultural nuances and high expectations of the region’s discerning buyers. Together, the two entities will deliver a project that not only upholds ELLE’s global standards of style and sophistication but also resonates authentically within Dubai’s fast-evolving luxury lifestyle ecosystem.
Situated in one of Dubai’s most ambitious waterfront developments, the project embodies the ELLE brand’s signature blend of style, individuality, and cultural sophistication. Residents will enjoy a lifestyle rooted in contemporary design, well-being, and a deep connection to the vibrant surroundings of the Persian Gulf.
“We’re thrilled to bring ELLE’s iconic lifestyle to Dubai through our partnership for ELLE Residences on Dubai Islands,” said Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Developments. “Dubai, a city synonymous with innovation, design, and global appeal, is the perfect setting for this bold new venture. This project will be a defining expression of purposeful, joyful living that reflects the essence of ELLE.”
Constance Benqué, CEO of ELLE International and Lagardère News, added: “ELLE’s legacy of innovation continues to define our journey, and with this next chapter, we’re proud to bring the brand’s style to Middle Eastern living for the first time in dynamic Dubai, one of the growing premier markets for branded residences. We’re excited to unveil ELLE Residences Dubai Islands in collaboration with our esteemed partners. Blending timeless French flair with Dubai’s bold energy, this second project marks a dynamic evolution—an immersive concept that invites residents to experience a unique and elevated place to call home. It reflects the forward-thinking lens of ELLE and delivers a refined lifestyle infused with joie de vivre.”
The One Atelier, a leader in translating luxury brands into built environments, and ARQUINAUT, ELLE’s official architectural partner, will lead the execution of the project. Their collaborative design approach will integrate ELLE’s global aesthetic with local inspiration to craft a distinctive residential narrative.
“With ELLE Residences Dubai Islands, we are working closely with the brand to craft a concept that channels ELLE’s Parisian sensibility through the lens of Dubai’s dynamic lifestyle,” said Michele Galli, CEO of The One Atelier. “This is a rare opportunity to create a project that resonates emotionally and culturally with a global audience.”
Residents will benefit from expertly curated interiors, elevated wellness offerings, vibrant social and dining spaces, and a seamless integration of fashion with functional design. Located on the exclusive Dubai Islands, the project offers prime beachfront access, proximity to cultural and retail hubs, and sweeping views of Dubai’s iconic skyline.
ELLE Residences Dubai Islands represents the latest evolution of ELLE’s growing lifestyle portfolio. Further details, including sales timelines and unit configurations, will be announced in the coming months.
