Gaza Bleeds: Death Toll Soars as Israel Escalates Attacks
(MENAFN) Since October 2023, at least 55,297 Palestinians have lost their lives in what Gaza's Health Ministry has described as a genocidal campaign by Israel. The ministry reported on Saturday that 90 bodies had been recovered over the past two days, while an additional 605 people were wounded, raising the total number of injuries to 128,426.
Many casualties remain buried beneath debris or stranded in the open, as rescue teams are often unable to access affected areas due to ongoing military activity, the ministry stated.
Israeli forces resumed operations in Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangement that had been in place since January.
Humanitarian organizations, including multiple UN agencies, have emphasized the urgent need for unrestricted access to Gaza. Aid deliveries have become critical amid warnings of an impending famine and the dangers posed by widespread telecommunications outages, which are disrupting emergency response efforts.
In a historic move last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the conflict in Gaza.
Israel is also currently defending itself in a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as global scrutiny intensifies over its military campaign in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
