OMODA & JAECOO Bring Next-Gen Driving to Al Wahda Mall with Immersive Pop-Up Activation
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Abu Dhabi, UAE – June 2025: Automotive innovation meets urban flair as OMODA and JAECOO launch an exciting new campaign activation at Al Wahda Mall, offering visitors a first-hand experience of their boldest models yet. Running throughout June, the pop-up invites the public to discover and test drive the cutting-edge OMODA C5, the versatile JAECOO J7, and the powerful JAECOO J8 — all under one roof.
Strategically located in one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest lifestyle hubs, the OMODA & JAECOO pop-up is more than just a car display — it’s an immersive journey into the future of driving. The space blends striking vehicle showcases with interactive experiences, allowing guests to explore the design, technology, and performance that define these new-age vehicles.
“This activation is more than a showcase — it’s a celebration of what’s next in the world of driving,” said Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive. “We’re inviting customers to get behind the wheel, experience the innovation firsthand, and become part of a new era in automotive excellence. Whether it’s the bold design of the OMODA C5 or the adventurous appeal of the JAECOO lineup, there’s something here to excite every kind of driver.”
Designed to spark curiosity and engagement, the campaign caters to a wide audience — from first-time buyers and SUV enthusiasts to anyone eager to explore the buzz surrounding OMODA and JAECOO. With dedicated brand experts on site, visitors can enjoy personalized consultations and in-depth insights throughout the activation.
This month-long event at Al Wahda Mall is a rare chance to explore the latest in smart mobility and stylish design — right in the heart of the capital.
As part of this exciting OMODA and JAECOO pop-up presentation, customers can explore the choice between two exceptional purchase offers. The first offer includes free service for 4 years or 80,000 km, free insurance, free registration, free tinting, a free warranty extension of up to 10 years or 1 million km, seven years of free roadside assistance, and free two-tone paint—offering unbeatable peace of mind and value. Alternatively, customers can choose five years of 0% finance, making next-generation driving more accessible than ever.
