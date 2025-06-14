Prime Minister Meets German Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Johann Wadephul, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.

His Excellency also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.