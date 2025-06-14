Thunders Stormed Indiana To Tie The Series

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Oklahoma Thunders broke Indiana Pacers 111-104, nullifying their home loss and tying the series 2-2. This win means that both teams are starting from zero, although now Oklahoma will have a home advantage in eventual Game 7 of the NBA Play-offs 2025.

The Indiana Pacers made all the right plays, had Oklahoma City on the ropes, prepared to finish the job, and then the dark clouds appeared from nowhere and Indy fell victim to this atmospheric shift in the forecast: A Thunderstorm.

The Pacers were shaken in the final quarter after many thought that the series will go to comfortable 3:1. Their lead evaporated and the host choked to close the match. Oklahoma had trailed for much of the contest, making only three 3-pointers, yet found a way to survive.

After outscoring the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth, the OKC is returning home with a break. The match full of drama and turnout when the Pacers looked like a squad that controls two dight lead, support from the home crowd and momentum.

The main reason for the switch was Shai Gilgeous- Alexander, who scored 35 points, 15 of which were scored in the final quarter. Jalen Williams added 27 points and seven rebounds, while Alex Caruso hit 20 points and had five steals. Chet Holmgren closed the paint with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam was the most efficient in the home team, with 20 points, eight assists, five assists and five steals, while Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and seven assists. Obi Toppin scored 17 points with seven rebounds while Myles Turner and Andre Nembhard score 12 and 10 points.

"You're up seven at home you've got to dig in and find a way and we were not able to do it tonight," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "But give them credit. They kept attacking, kept attacking, and their defense was great down the stretch."