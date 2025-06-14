403
Iran Responds to Israel with Missile Barrage
(MENAFN) Iran commenced its reprisal for Israeli assaults on its atomic and defense installations on Friday night, as Israel's armed forces reported detecting rockets heading toward the nation.
“The Iranian attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel,” the Israeli military declared in a message on X.
“All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” the military stated in another update.
Iranian state news outlet confirmed that Tehran had initiated "Operation True Promise III" in retaliation against Israel, claiming that the missiles had struck Tel Aviv directly.
Israeli outlets reported that loud detonations echoed across central parts of the country shortly after warning alarms were triggered.
Israel launched its assault in the early hours of Friday, aiming at Iran's nuclear and defense infrastructures, resulting in the deaths of prominent military officers and scientists. The strikes persisted into the evening, hitting major cities including Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan.
