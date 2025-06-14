403
Bitcoin Dips Amid Iran, Israel Tensions
(MENAFN) The value of Bitcoin, which had been nearing all-time highs recently, declined amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
The leading digital asset, which had touched USD110,000 within the past ten days, dropped by 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours.
As of 2045GMT, Bitcoin is priced at USD105,400.
Its transaction volume has risen by 36 percent in the past day, reaching USD71.6 billion.
In comparison, Ethereum slipped roughly 4 percent, settling at USD2,552, according to CoinMarketCap.
