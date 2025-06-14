Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitcoin Dips Amid Iran, Israel Tensions

Bitcoin Dips Amid Iran, Israel Tensions


2025-06-14 09:01:06
(MENAFN) The value of Bitcoin, which had been nearing all-time highs recently, declined amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The leading digital asset, which had touched USD110,000 within the past ten days, dropped by 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours.

As of 2045GMT, Bitcoin is priced at USD105,400.

Its transaction volume has risen by 36 percent in the past day, reaching USD71.6 billion.

In comparison, Ethereum slipped roughly 4 percent, settling at USD2,552, according to CoinMarketCap.

MENAFN14062025000045017167ID1109673910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search