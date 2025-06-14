Manama To Host Para Badminton World Championships In Feb 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, June 14 (IANS) Bahrain's capital city Manama will host the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2026 – marking a first for the region to host a world event in the sport.

To be held from February 7 to 14, 2026, the Para Badminton World Championships will be the second tournament in the season, following the Egypt PB International (January 12-18, 2026). The eligibility and list of qualified players will be based on the Para Badminton World Rankings published on November 11, 2025 following the conclusion of the Japan Para Badminton International 2025.

"The 2026 Para badminton calendar has been finalised, and currently consists of 16 tournaments around the world – additional tournaments may be announced in due course," the BWF said in a statement on Saturday.

Following the World Championships, the scene shifts to Spain for two Spanish PB Internationals in Vitoria and Toledo, followed by the Czechia PB International in Prague in April.

The circuit returns to the Middle East for the Fazza Dubai PB International in May, and will then head to Europe for the France PB International and the British & Irish PB International in June.

Besides Asia and Europe, Africa and South America will also host events: in Uganda (July 6-12), Brazil (July 27 - August 1) and Peru (August 3-9).

The last quarter will see the circuit in east Asia, with China, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia playing hosts. Besides these Internationals, Para badminton will also be part of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya (Japan) in October.

Earlier this week, para badminton retained the athlete quota of 120 players in 16 events for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. Para badminton is one of 23 sports at the Paralympics, which has a total of 4,480 athlete quota places.

Similar to Paris 2024, LA28 will have seven men's events, seven women's events and two mixed doubles events. Overall, there will be 12 singles, two doubles and two mixed doubles events.