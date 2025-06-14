Germany Among Leaders In Supporting Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany is among the leading countries in supporting the Ukrainian state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his nightly video address , following the visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

According to the president, the discussions with the German delegation focused on measures that can strengthen Ukraine's positions and provide greater protection for Ukrainian cities and communities.

"I am grateful to Germany - to Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz, Minister [Boris] Pistorius, the entire German political leadership, and society that understands what is at stake right now and is willing to continue helping. Germany is one of the leaders in support. We value the fact that when Germany makes a promise, it follows through," Zelensky said.

He also noted that he had recently received a report from Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelensky and Umerov discussed specific details regarding ongoing negotiations.

"We also discussed issues of financing our defense and domestic weapons production. Every day, both within Ukraine and in cooperation with our partners, we focus on ensuring our defense --on everything that provides immediate and long-term protection for our state and our people," Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine