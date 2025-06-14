403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's Leader Vows Powerful Retailiation After Deadly Israeli Assaults
(MENAFN) Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, issued a stern warning to Israel early Friday, vowing that the Islamic Republic would make the Jewish state “regret its foolish act” following Israel's military assault on Iran’s key facilities.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's legitimate and powerful response will make the enemy regret its foolish act," Pezeshkian declared on social media platform X.
“We urge our people to trust their leaders and stand by them. The Iranian people and the officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime,” he asserted, signaling an unyielding resolve.
The President’s remarks followed a high-level Cabinet meeting, convened to address the ongoing crisis, which was reported by a local news outlet, Iran’s official news agency.
Israel’s "preemptive" airstrikes, which took place in the early hours of Friday, were aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military capabilities. The raids, according to sources, resulted in the deaths of several prominent Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a chilling statement, warning that Israel "should anticipate a severe punishment" for its actions.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's legitimate and powerful response will make the enemy regret its foolish act," Pezeshkian declared on social media platform X.
“We urge our people to trust their leaders and stand by them. The Iranian people and the officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime,” he asserted, signaling an unyielding resolve.
The President’s remarks followed a high-level Cabinet meeting, convened to address the ongoing crisis, which was reported by a local news outlet, Iran’s official news agency.
Israel’s "preemptive" airstrikes, which took place in the early hours of Friday, were aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military capabilities. The raids, according to sources, resulted in the deaths of several prominent Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a chilling statement, warning that Israel "should anticipate a severe punishment" for its actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment