403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin offers to help resolve Israel, Iran conflict
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Moscow’s willingness to step in as a mediator between Iran and Israel to de-escalate the rapidly intensifying conflict, according to statements from the Kremlin.
Following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, Putin conducted individual phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In both conversations, he condemned the Israeli military actions and reiterated Russia’s readiness to help defuse the situation.
During his exchange with Netanyahu, Putin stressed the necessity of addressing disputes through nonviolent means and advocated for renewed dialogue.
“The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin stated, also noting that Russia is willing to serve as a mediator “to prevent further escalation.”
Netanyahu’s office had earlier announced that he intended to update Putin on the latest situation.
When speaking with Pezeshkian, Putin conveyed his condolences to both the Iranian leadership and the wider population for the fatalities resulting from the Israeli offensive. Reports quoted Russian officials saying that Moscow “strongly condemns” Israel’s actions, citing violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.
Following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, Putin conducted individual phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In both conversations, he condemned the Israeli military actions and reiterated Russia’s readiness to help defuse the situation.
During his exchange with Netanyahu, Putin stressed the necessity of addressing disputes through nonviolent means and advocated for renewed dialogue.
“The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin stated, also noting that Russia is willing to serve as a mediator “to prevent further escalation.”
Netanyahu’s office had earlier announced that he intended to update Putin on the latest situation.
When speaking with Pezeshkian, Putin conveyed his condolences to both the Iranian leadership and the wider population for the fatalities resulting from the Israeli offensive. Reports quoted Russian officials saying that Moscow “strongly condemns” Israel’s actions, citing violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment