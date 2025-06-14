Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin offers to help resolve Israel, Iran conflict

2025-06-14 03:30:09
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Moscow’s willingness to step in as a mediator between Iran and Israel to de-escalate the rapidly intensifying conflict, according to statements from the Kremlin.

Following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, Putin conducted individual phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In both conversations, he condemned the Israeli military actions and reiterated Russia’s readiness to help defuse the situation.

During his exchange with Netanyahu, Putin stressed the necessity of addressing disputes through nonviolent means and advocated for renewed dialogue.

“The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin stated, also noting that Russia is willing to serve as a mediator “to prevent further escalation.”

Netanyahu’s office had earlier announced that he intended to update Putin on the latest situation.

When speaking with Pezeshkian, Putin conveyed his condolences to both the Iranian leadership and the wider population for the fatalities resulting from the Israeli offensive. Reports quoted Russian officials saying that Moscow “strongly condemns” Israel’s actions, citing violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

