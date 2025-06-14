Azerbaijani Oil Increases In Price
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $4.19 (5.80 percent) to $76.39 per barrel.
In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a surge
of $4.25 (7.36 percent) relative to the antecedent rate,
culminating in a price point of $61.99 per barrel.
The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, experienced an uptick of $4.34, translating to a 6.13 percent elevation from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $75.19 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
