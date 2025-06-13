EURUSD Wave Analysis 13 June 2025

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD reversed from the resistance level 1.1575

– Likely to fall to support level 1.1400

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.1575, which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave (1) in the middle of April.

The resistance zone near the resistance level 1.1575 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1400 (which stopped the previous correction ii).