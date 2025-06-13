Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Reported Q1 2025 Results, Advanced Toward Commercialization Following VALID-ECG Study Success

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) reported financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter of 2025, marking significant progress toward commercialization of its 12-lead ECG synthesis software. The company successfully met clinical endpoints in its VALID-ECG pivotal study, demonstrating a 93.4% diagnostic agreement with standard ECGs, and engaged in productive discussions with the FDA on its 510(k) submission.

During the quarter, HeartBeam entered a strategic collaboration with AccurKardia to integrate its FDA-cleared AccurECG(TM) software into HeartBeam's compact, cable-free cardiac device. The partnership was expected to accelerate product development and improve access to rapid arrhythmia diagnosis. The company also expanded its intellectual property portfolio with two new U.S. patents, bringing its total to 20 issued and 34 pending or allowed globally.

On the financial front, HeartBeam reported a net loss of $5.5 million for the quarter, primarily due to increased R&D investment. The company closed a public offering in February 2025, raising $11.5 million in gross proceeds. As of March 31, 2025, HeartBeam held $8.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and remained focused on achieving FDA clearance and launching commercialization efforts, including a pilot study for ischemia and heart attack detection later in the year.

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .

