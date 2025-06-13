403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235728 KUWAIT -- Kuwait has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a blatant breach of all international laws, a violation of Iranian sovereignty, and a threat to regional security.
3235721 TEHRAN -- The Israeli occupation launched wide-scale military operation on Iran's military and nuclear facilities, killing the chief of army staff, Mohammad Bagheri, as well as other military leaders, nuclear scientists and civilians.
3235954 NEW YORK -- Nuclear facilities should not be attacked no matter what, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said, because it may have dangerous impacts on nuclear safety and security regionally and globally.
3235944 PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was determined to fully recognize the state of Palestine, and postponement of a conference in New York over the Palestinian state would not change France's position. (end)
