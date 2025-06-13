Qatar Tourism Announces Return Of 'Whale Sharks Of Qatar' Tours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with Discover Qatar, has announced the return of Whale Shark tours for the 2025 season, during a launch event held at Place Vendome. The tours offer residents and visitors a rare opportunity to witness one of Qatar's most unique natural experiences.

Qatar's northern waters host one of the world's largest aggregations of whale sharks. The tours aim to promote ecotourism by allowing guests to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, while ensuring minimal disturbance to the marine environment. The tours also provide educational insights into whale shark behaviour and Qatar's conservation efforts to protect these endangered animals.

The return of the Whale Shark Tours has been made possible through close coordination with key entities from both the private and public sectors, including QatarEnergy, the Ministry of Municipality, Mawani Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Airways, and the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security. These partnerships strengthen the tour's operational framework and contribute significantly to enhancing the service delivery and overall visitor experience.

Operated by Discover Qatar, the tours promise a unique adventure aboard a premium catamaran, led by expert marine guides. Guests will enjoy a truly immersive and informative journey, learning about the migratory patterns, biological characteristics and ecological importance of whale sharks in the marine ecosystem.

Running from June to September 2025, this year's season invites explorers to witness these gentle giants, which measure up to 20 feet, feeding in the warm, plankton-rich waters of the Al Shaheen Marine Zone, approximately two and a half hours from Ruwais Port.

Since its inception in 2022, the tour has welcomed over 1,200 guests, with sightings of more than 600 whale sharks during a single excursion.

Qatar remains one of the few destinations globally offering a dedicated programme to study and safeguard whale sharks, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for sustainable marine tourism.