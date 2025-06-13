Mother Lode Van & Storage Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Right Way Receiving & Delivery Co.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Movers from Right Way Receiving & Delivery carefully handle a large furniture piece during a residential move, showcasing their professionalism and attention to detail."

Mother Lode Van & Storage, a trusted name in moving and storage for generations, is excited to announce the acquisition of Right Way Receiving & Deliver , a respected Rancho Cordova-based company known for its reliable delivery and receiving services. This partnership marks a new chapter for both companies and brings together two teams that have always put customer service and local values first.

Two Local Favorites, Now on the Same TeamMother Lode Van & Storage has been helping families and businesses move, store, and settle in Northern California since 1956. Over the years, they've built a reputation for careful moving, friendly service, and a deep understanding of what makes the Sacramento region unique. Whether it's a family moving across town or a business relocating to a new office, Mother Lode Van & Storag has always been there to make the process smooth and stress-free.

Right Way Receiving & Delivery in Rancho Cordova , meanwhile, has become a go-to name for anyone who needs something delivered, received, or handled with extra care. Based in Rancho Cordova, they've worked with everyone from homeowners and designers to local retailers, making sure everything from furniture to appliances arrives safely and on time. Their attention to detail and commitment to doing things“the right way” has earned them loyal customers throughout the region.

Together, these two trusted Rancho Cordova movers are joining forces to offer a wider range of services and even greater convenience. Now, by combining their strengths, Mother Lode and Right Way can provide local families, businesses, and professionals with comprehensive moving, storage, and delivery solutions-all delivered by the same familiar faces customers have come to rely on.

What This Means for Customers With this acquisition, customers of both companies will notice some exciting new benefits. Mother Lode's expertise in moving and storage blends perfectly with Right Way's skill in delivery and receiving. Whether you're moving into a new home, setting up a business, or just need a special item delivered or stored, you'll have a single, reliable team to help every step of the way.

Here's what clients can look forward to:



All-in-One Service: No more juggling between different companies for moving, storage, and delivery. Now, everything can be coordinated through one team, making the process easier and more efficient.

Friendly, Local Experts: Both companies are known for their personal touch and local knowledge. The people handling your move or delivery are your neighbors, and they care about getting it right.

Flexible Solutions: Whether you need something delivered quickly, stored safely for a while, or moved across town, you'll have more options and a team that can adapt to your needs. Peace of Mind: With two trusted companies working together, you can expect the same high standards, clear communication, and careful handling you've always received.

Bringing Together a Wide Range of Services The combined company will now offer a variety of services to fit the needs of families, businesses, and anyone in between. Here's a look at what's available:



Moving: Local and long-distance moves for homes and offices, with packing and unpacking help if needed.

Storage: Safe, secure storage options for furniture, business equipment, seasonal items, or anything else you need to tuck away for a while.

Delivery: Reliable delivery of furniture, appliances, and other large items, including white glove service for those special pieces that need extra attention.

Receiving: Professional receiving and inspection of goods-perfect for designers, retailers, or anyone coordinating multiple shipments. Project Support: Help with larger projects, like office setups, remodels, or installations, where timing and coordination matter.

A Seamless Transition Both Mother Lode Van & Storage and Right Way Receiving & Delivery want customers to know that the transition will be smooth and positive. The familiar staff and high standards that people have come to trust will remain in place, and both teams are working closely to make sure service is uninterrupted and even better than before.

James Henderson, CEO of Mother Lode Van & Storage, shared,“We've always admired the way Right Way takes care of its customers. By joining forces, we're able to offer more to our community-more services, more flexibility, and more of the personal attention that sets us apart.”

Scott Jaworski, co-founder of Right Way Receiving & Delivery, added,“This partnership is about making things easier for our clients. We're excited to work with Mother Lode and to keep delivering the same careful, reliable service, now with even more support.”

Supporting the Community, Together Both companies have deep roots in the Sacramento area and a tradition of giving back. As a combined team, they're committed to supporting local jobs, participating in community events, and helping neighbors in need-whether that means lending a hand during a move or sponsoring a local fundraiser.

They also share a focus on sustainability, with ongoing efforts to use eco-friendly materials, efficient vehicles, and responsible practices in every part of their business.

Looking to the Future The acquisition opens up new opportunities for growth and innovation. Plans are already in motion to invest in new technology for better tracking and communication, expand delivery and storage options, and continue training staff to provide the best possible service.

For customers, this means continued improvements and the peace of mind that comes from working with a team that's always striving to do better.

About Right Way Receiving & Delivery

Founded in 2018 by Scott Jaworski and Justin Fecteau, Right Way Receiving & Delivery was created to provide trusted, transparent, and efficient receiving and delivery services for interior designers, builders, manufacturers, and homeowners. Known for their uncompromising customer service and attention to detail, Right Way quickly became a regional leader in final mile and white glove delivery. In 2025, Right Way merged with Mother Lode Van & Storage and continues to serve clients with the same dedication and focus, now powered by the resources and experience of Mother Lode.

About Mother Lode Van & Storage

Established in 1956, Mother Lode Van & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving and logistics company based in Rancho Cordova, CA. The company provides a full range of moving, storage, and commercial logistics services, including office moves, household relocations, warehousing, FF&E installation, and more. Mother Lode is known for its commitment to quality, community involvement, and a customer-first approach that has made it a trusted partner for families, businesses, and institutions throughout Northern California.