Training Centre Canada Launches Fully Online, Government-Approved Private Investigator Certification Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



Aspiring private investigators across Canada can now take the next step toward licensing with Training Centre Canada's fully online, ministry-compliant Private Investigator Training program. This flexible, self-paced course is officially recognized by the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General and is designed to prepare students for the provincial licensing exam-all from the comfort of their own homes.

The program offers a comprehensive 50-hour curriculum that covers key areas including Canadian law, ethics, investigative strategies, surveillance, fraud detection, and professional report writing. With 24/7 lifetime access, students can progress at their own pace, whether they choose to fast-track the training or spread it out over time. Successful graduates receive an Executive Diploma, detailed transcripts, a letter of recommendation, and access to career support services.







“Our mission is to make high-quality private investigator training accessible to everyone in Canada,” said a spokesperson for Training Centre Canada.“We understand that flexibility and affordability are critical, especially for working adults. That's why our program is 100% online and can be paid in easy, interest-free installments.”

At CA$199.99 plus tax, the course is one of the most affordable options in the industry. Students can also choose a convenient weekly payment plan, starting at just CA$49 per week. Enrollees are automatically registered for the Ontario licensing exam upon completion, ensuring a smooth transition from classroom to career.

Designed for individuals in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, the course is updated regularly to meet the standards of each province. The next enrollment deadline is Friday, June 13, 2025, and spots are limited. Students are encouraged to apply early to guarantee placement.

With growing demand for licensed investigators in both the public and private sectors, Training Centre Canada's program is ideal for those interested in surveillance, insurance fraud, corporate investigations, security services, or even launching their own PI business. It's also a valuable credential for professionals in law enforcement, legal services, and journalism who wish to expand their investigative skill set.

Unlike traditional programs that require in-person attendance or rigid class schedules, Training Centre Canada offers full autonomy. The course comes with the added benefit of one-on-one support from a dedicated tutor and access to job boards and placement services upon graduation.

“Becoming a licensed private investigator doesn't need to be complicated or expensive,” said the spokesperson.“With our course, students can take control of their training, study on their own time, and gain the knowledge and tools needed to launch a rewarding investigative career.”