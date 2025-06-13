Who Are The Iranian Scientists Who Have Been Killed?

The building housing the residence of these Iranian scientists was severely damaged in Friday morning's attacks.

Dr Fereydoon was a former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a former member of the Iranian parliament. He held a PhD in nuclear physics and had conducted nuclear research at the defence ministry.

In 2010, Fereydoon survived twin blasts in Tehran that killed fellow nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari. Iran blamed Israel for the incident, although Israel neither confirmed nor denied the assassination.

The news agency identified the other slain scientists as:



Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist, was head of Iran's Islamic Azad University in Tehran.



Abdolhamid Minouchehr, holder of a PhD in nuclear engineering, who served as dean of the nuclear engineering faculty at Shahid Beheshti University and conducted extensive research on improving the efficiency and safety of nuclear plants

Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, professor of nuclear engineering at Shahid Beheshti University

Amir Hossein Faghihi, who belonged to the engineering faculty at Shahid Beheshti University and previously served as vice president of the AEOI and head of the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute Motallebzadeh, a nuclear scientist who was targeted and killed along with his wife.

