Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Who Are The Iranian Scientists Who Have Been Killed?

Who Are The Iranian Scientists Who Have Been Killed?


2025-06-13 07:04:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- In total, six Iranian scientists have been killed in the Israeli strikes.
State media said nuclear scientist Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani was killed along with his wife and child, as were Abdulhamid Minouchehr, a faculty member and dean of the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering at Shahid Beheshti University, and Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, a professor at the same department.

The building housing the residence of these Iranian scientists was severely damaged in Friday morning's attacks.

Dr Fereydoon was a former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a former member of the Iranian parliament. He held a PhD in nuclear physics and had conducted nuclear research at the defence ministry.

In 2010, Fereydoon survived twin blasts in Tehran that killed fellow nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari. Iran blamed Israel for the incident, although Israel neither confirmed nor denied the assassination.

The news agency identified the other slain scientists as:

Read Also Red Flag Rises: Middle East On Brink As Israel Strikes Iran Iran Loses Top Commanders, Names Successors
  • Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist, was head of Iran's Islamic Azad University in Tehran.
  • Abdolhamid Minouchehr, holder of a PhD in nuclear engineering, who served as dean of the nuclear engineering faculty at Shahid Beheshti University and conducted extensive research on improving the efficiency and safety of nuclear plants
  • Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, professor of nuclear engineering at Shahid Beheshti University
  • Amir Hossein Faghihi, who belonged to the engineering faculty at Shahid Beheshti University and previously served as vice president of the AEOI and head of the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute
  • Motallebzadeh, a nuclear scientist who was targeted and killed along with his wife.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13062025000215011059ID1109672327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search