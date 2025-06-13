CEC Facilities Group Opens New Office In Phoenix, Expanding Southwest Presence

With over 16 years of experience, CEC delivers integrated electrical, mechanical, and technology systems across complex, high-performance environments. The new Phoenix office strengthens CEC's ability to provide responsive, scalable solutions for digital infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects throughout Arizona and the broader Southwest region.

"Our expansion into Phoenix reflects our ongoing investment in key growth markets," said Brad Smith, President and Chief Revenue Officer of CEC Facilities Group. "We're excited to partner with local businesses and communities as we bring our expertise and long-standing commitment to quality and safety to this dynamic region."

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by The Greater Phoenix Chamber, opportunities to connect with industry professionals, and an inside look at CEC's fully integrated approach to construction, technology, and facilities delivery.

Media Contact:

Courtney Voda

[email protected]

About CEC Facilities Group

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, CEC Facilities Group is a nationally recognized specialty contractor delivering integrated design, construction, and service solutions across diverse markets. We serve as a single-source partner for complex projects from concept to completion, combining regional strength with national reach. Our in-house capabilities, scalable workforce, and advanced delivery methods support evolving client needs in digital infrastructure, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. Guided by our core values of loyalty, passion, and preparedness, we are committed to operational excellence in every aspect of our work.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE CEC Facilities Group