Azerbaijan, NATO Deepen Ties With Focus On Energy Security (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO said this in a post on its official X page.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, Azerbaijan's contributions to the energy security of NATO allies and partners, as well as topics related to the European Union (EU), the green energy transition, and other matters of mutual interest.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment