Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, NATO Deepen Ties With Focus On Energy Security (PHOTO)


2025-06-13 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), James Appathurai, recently met with Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, within the framework of the Azerbaijan-NATO energy security dialogue, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO said this in a post on its official X page.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, Azerbaijan's contributions to the energy security of NATO allies and partners, as well as topics related to the European Union (EU), the green energy transition, and other matters of mutual interest.

