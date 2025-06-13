403
Tefal Expands Its Premium Cookware And Smart Home Appliances Category At An Exclusive Showcase In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 13, 2025 - Tefal, the global leader in premium cookware and home appliances, unveiled its most expansive, innovation-led product portfolio for India at the exclusive 'Tefal Première' held in New Delhi. The 2025 range designed to meet the needs of fast-urbanising Indian households was unveiled by actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, who joined the brand in celebrating a new era of sustainable, smart living.
With a strong emphasis on localisation, and durability, Tefal presented its latest product portfolio, adapted to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. The event kicked off with a message from Olivier Nacchache, EVP Emerging Markets & APAC, outlining the brand's strong vision for the India market. The flagship products included the PureGrind mixer grinder range, equipped with advanced safety features and powerful performance, and the BlendUp personal blender, ideal for quick, nutrient-rich drinks with eight smart programs. The brand continues to strengthen its high-performance premium cookware range with the launch of the new Revive ceramic range, Intensium stainless steel tri ply range as well as Flavor Force Titanium coated cookware featuring Tefal's patented Themo-signal technology. Tefal also introduced its dual-basket air fryer, an electric pressure cooker with 12 menu presets for Indian cooking. For home care, Tefal's linen care range included high-performance steam irons and compact garment steamers, as well as X-Force 13.60 cordless stick vacuum cleaner with a flexible design for effortless cleaning-even in hard-to-reach corners.
Tefal Première marks a new chapter for the brand as it reaffirmed its long-term strategic commitment to India. With over 40 new products launching in 2025–26, Tefal is deepening its presence through broader category expansion and localised innovation. Over 10 products have been fully designed and developed for India and are now being manufactured at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The site also supports in-house motor production, reinforcing Tefal's edge on performance and quality. Products undergo extensive local testing, including 300+ regional recipe trials and Indian-specific adaptations such as metal-spatula safe coatings and Indian menu presets. With a focus on durability as a path to sustainability, Tefal's products are built to last longer-reducing replacement cycles and minimizing waste.
Ashish Kakkar, CEO, Groupe SEB India, shared "The Tefal Première is not only a showcase of our innovative products but also a representation of our commitment to transforming everyday living through thoughtful design, latest technology, and user-focused innovation. India is a key market for Groupe SEB, and our advanced manufacturing facility in Baddi enables us to deliver globally benchmarked products with full quality control, tested and adapted to Indian homes. As Indian consumers increasingly look for premium products that balance safety, design, and durability, we see a strong momentum in the kitchen and home appliances category. With our differentiated product range, large distribution network, and aggressive portfolio expansion plans, we are well positioned to redefine modern Indian homes."
Jasjeet Kaur, Vice President Marketing at Groupe SEB India shared "As a flagship brand under Groupe SEB, Tefal brings global innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. We're honoured to have Dia Mirza - who truly resonates with our philosophy of conscious innovation - unveil our new product portfolio. Our range of powerful mixer grinders, smart cookware, linen care, and intuitive home care appliances delivers safety, durability, and everyday ease without compromise. In a world full of choices, Tefal stands as a brand consumers can trust to get the best out of every day."
Dia Mirza, Actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, sharing her thoughts on the unveiling said, "I believe in choosing appliances that are built to last, conserve energy, and adapt to my conscious lifestyle. Tefal's thoughtful design-like an electric pressure cooker that shuts off automatically, a pan that tells you when it's hot, or a vacuum that bends so you don't have to-blends innovation with intention. It's not just about convenience; it's about trust, safety, and wellness for our families. Tefal's focus on durability, safety, and the use of recycled materials is both responsible and forward-thinking-it aligns with my values and my lifestyle."
Backed by the French multinational conglomerate, headquartered in France, Groupe SEB-a global leader in small domestic equipment with €8 billion in turnover and a presence in over 150 countries-Tefal brings to India a legacy of innovation, trust, and category leadership. As the world's No.1 in cookware and Europe's No.1 in linen care and blending, Tefal is trusted by millions of consumers worldwide. Tefal products will be available across metros, Tier 1 and 2 cities, through over 10,000 retail points and 300 distribution partners, including major e-commerce platforms and modern trade chains, backed by an upgraded pan-India service network.
Tefal sees India as a strategic growth market and will continue expanding across categories, including upcoming entries in coffee makers, kitchen tools, and storage solutions. Distribution will deepen with experiential formats like shop-in-shop models, digital-first engagements, and upcoming festive marketing campaigns.
As Indian consumers increasingly prioritise innovative, high-utility kitchen solutions, Tefal's future roadmap includes the phased introduction of new product categories, expanded retail partnerships, and deeper consumer engagement focused on durability and long-term value.
About Groupe SEB India
Groupe SEB India is the Indian subsidiary of Groupe SEB, a French multinational and the world reference in small domestic and professional equipment, present in over 150 countries. In India, Groupe SEB operates two flagship brands-Maharaja Whiteline, a trusted household name in kitchen and home comfort appliances, and Tefal, a global innovator in premium cookware and home appliances. Tefal's India portfolio includes advanced kitchen appliances, high-performance cookware, floor care, and linen care, tailored for modern Indian lifestyles. Headquartered in Gurugram, Groupe SEB India has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, 19 branch offices, 450 distributors, and 25,000 retail partners. Groupe SEB India is committed to delivering high-performance, durable, and locally relevant products, combining global innovation with deep consumer insight.
