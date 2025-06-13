MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Desert Mirage or Musical Revolution? ESCAPE Records' Secret Vault Opens, Revealing a Hidden Sonic Sanctuary

PIONEERTOWN, CA, June 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ESCAPE Records releases two transcendent works from its secretive Mojave Desert hub in Pioneertown CA: the Parallel Universe EP, a genre-defying musical odyssey from touring electronic artists and industry veterans, and Gong Song! (Live from Escape, Pioneertown CA), a 45-minute sound healing masterpiece by Alessandra Montana.







Naturally Occurring Emoji - BEEPLE

Everyday from BEEPLE. Cover of Parallel Universe EP. Courtesy of Escape Records LLC.

Crafted where social media fades to the obscure and creativity thrives, these two new records aim to forge deep audience connections - inspiring a sense of solidarity between the creative and their audience.

The Parallel Universe EP blends electronic, Americana, and Latin vibes, born during a songwriting retreat at ESCAPE's legendary studio, some 40 miles from the gates of Coachella in the high desert of California, a mile above sea level under a myriad of stars. Listeners are invited to ponder what their life would be like in a parallel universe; evoking poignant emotions in today's somewhat turbulent world.

Tracks are shared by studio founder and producer ROC Gardner, Latin Grammy-nominated Cimafunk (La Vida), Jamie N Commons (Hold Me While You Wait), DJ Tennis (Life and Death), and Grammy-nominated Jan Blomqvist (Remote Control), joined by producers Joseph Ray (Nero), Daniel Cantisani, Nikko Gibler (RicoshÄ“i), and Devlin Thorn alongside artists that include Kim Bullard (Elton John) and Craig McClune (David Gray) who lent their expertise to evolving the tracks.

Mixed by Mick Guzauski (Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Michael Jackson) and mastered by Bernie Grundman, tracks include Mezcalita (June 13), Happy Unhappy (June 20), La Sugar (June 27), and Never Know (July 4). BEEPLE's surreal artwork Naturally Occurring Emoji and an AI-driven video by The Dor Brothers amplify the EP's cosmic narrative.

"The universal sky we spent each night under sparked something raw," says ROC. "It was awesome breaking out of our channels - we got to capture all these ideas, unbound by trends or any other concerns - it was great fun!"

Simultaneously, Alessandra Montana's Gong Song! (Live from Escape) captures a live 45-minute sound journey, recorded meticulously with vintage gear and microphones at ESCAPE. Guided by mixing engineer Rob Columbus and mastered by Grundman, Montana's gongs and sacred instruments weave a meditative portal for healing.

"Escape's magic let me share my practice globally. I can't wait for people to hear this and experience the journey we went on," says Montana.

ESCAPE, a 140-acre creative haven hosting Rüfüs Du Sol, Arctic Monkeys, Usher, RAYE - and many others - fosters unfiltered artistry. The studio hopes to deliver magic - and its music - unfettered and unfiltered.

Visit for more.

Assets : Press release, artwork, lyrics, .wav files available upon request.

Interviews : ...

Jan Blomqvist appears courtesy of Armada Music B.V.

Tracks :

Mezcalita (1st Single):

Parallel Universe EP:

Gong Song! (Live from Escape):

Contact Information

Steven Bradley

9/9 - Digital/Social Media

escape@9slash9

Escape Records

Label Contact

...

SOURCE: Escape Records LLC