Lufthansa Group Suspends Flights To Tehran After Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BERLIN - German airline group Lufthansa said Friday it would suspend flights to Tehran until the end of July after Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran.
A spokeswoman for the group intially said flights would be suspended "until further notice" and that Lufthansa services would avoid Israeli, Iraqi and Iranian air space "for the time being".
Lufthansa also extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv for the same period.
