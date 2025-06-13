Costa Rica's Shocking Fatal Wildlife Electrocution Crisis Charities Unite To Urge Immediate Action

MENAFN - Pressat) The "This Is NOT Pura Vida" Campaign Calls for Urgent Government Action as Wildlife Electrocutions Soar.

An urgent national campaign in Costa Rica, backed by leading charity International Animal Rescue (IAR), is calling for immediate and effective measures to combat the widespread electrocution of wild animals, many of them already under threat from habitat loss.

Wildlife electrocutions are a growing and devastating issue in Costa Rica, with conservationists reporting that many animals are killed or severely injured every few days. The problem has worsened due to unregulated development and a lack of insulated power lines. Despite the government introducing an Executive Decree No. 44329 in early 2024, a legal framework intended to tackle the problem, its implementation has been almost non-existent.

"In Nosara alone, nearly 100 electrocuted animals were reported in a single year. These aren't isolated incidents-they represent a national emergency for biodiversity," says Gabriela Campos, Director of IAR Costa Rica. "We're asking the public to sign our petition and help push the government and utility companies into action."

The victims of these electrocutions, the majority fatal, include howler monkeys, sloths, and anteaters. These species are iconic to Costa Rica's wildlife tourism industry and are crucial to its ecosystems. Due to fragmented forests and urban sprawl, these animals are often forced to use power lines as bridges to cross roads or to travel across land cleared for development, where arboreal routes through the tree canopy have been broken.

A UK Perspective on a Global Issue

"This is not just a local issue, it's a global conservation crisis," said Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue. "As a UK charity working internationally, we're calling on Costa Rica's government and energy providers to honour their commitments and take this threat seriously. The suffering these animals endure is unimaginable and entirely preventable."

Gavin added: "Costa Rica markets itself as a green nation, which promotes nature, 'Pura Vida'. But allowing animals to burn to death or suffer from horrific injuries on uninsulated power lines is the very opposite of that. We need urgent, meaningful action as laid out in the Decree last year. All the regulatory mechanisms already exist – the government needs to prioritise implementation. Enough empty promises - It is time for action."

Shocking Statistics and Brutal Realities

According to the Jaguar Rescue Centre in the Caribbean region, 53 electrocuted animals were received in 2024. The survival rate for victims is grim; approximately 90% die, often after suffering severe trauma. Electrocution causes both external and internal burns, with many animals requiring amputations or long-term sanctuary care if they survive at all.

Dr Francisco Sánchez, IAR's veterinary director in Costa Rica, described the injuries as "catastrophic and deeply painful," noting that "daily treatment, months of rehabilitation, and specialised care are often required. And for the majority, euthanasia is the most humane option."

The impact goes beyond the individual; as in Howler Monkey Troops, the death of a dominant male can result in infanticide by rival males, leading to even more indirect fatalities.

Why Is This Happening?

Wildlife electrocution in Costa Rica is driven by:



Rapid, unregulated development is fragmenting habitats

Poorly maintained or outdated power infrastructure

No Environmental Impact Assessment carried out to prevent uninsulated electrical apparatus from being installed in fragile ecosystems

Mitigation of electrocution hot-spots is inconsistent and treated as an afterthought

Ineffective enforcement of existing environmental laws Executive Decree 44329: A Missed Opportunity

Signed into law in early 2024, Executive Decree No. 44329 was supposed to be a game-changer, mandating all public and private stakeholders in the power sector to prevent and mitigate wildlife electrocutions. It requires coordinated action from multiple agencies, including MINAE, SINAC, ICE, CNFL, and local municipalities. Yet, over a year later, almost nothing has been done.

The charity is asking everyone to take a minute and 'Take Action: Sign the Petition'. The campaign, This Is NOT Pura Vida , is collecting digital signatures worldwide, demanding full implementation of Decree 44329.

Supporters can sign the petition here:

Thousands of signatures are needed to hold the Costa Rican authorities accountable and push for real change. Help save Costa Rica's wildlife; it takes just one minute.