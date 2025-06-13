RAAPID Shows Purpose-Built AI For RADV Audit Preparation And Defense At HFMA 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company's solutions help healthcare organizations achieve RADV audit preparedness through careful medical record validation, diagnosis documentation, and specialist record collection. RAAPID ensures correct attestation methods for CMS, clear documentation with valid provider credentials, diagnoses that align perfectly with HCC codes, and proper face-to-face visit record documentation. Analysis of their successful implementation shows the platform delivers 60-80% time reduction in chart review, 98%+ coding accuracy, and promotes a draft justification for validation by a coder where needed or desired.

RAAPID's purpose-built AI processes unstructured clinical data from charts, claims, lab reports, and other related document types to identify missed chronic conditions (under-claimed conditions) as well as potentially claims where there may be no supporting evidence (potential over-claimed conditions) while ensuring audit compliance within a retrospective review. The RAAPID platform, from a 'first time right' perspective and in a compliant manner, integrates with existing EHR systems to surface actionable insights at the point of care, enabling providers to appropriately document chronic conditions accurately during patient visits consistent with CMS Guidelines, therefore ensuring success in future RADV challenges.

RAAPID is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , offering streamlined procurement advantages, the highest standard(s) of security, compliance, and scalability. Health systems, providers, and pay-viders can utilize existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment(MACC) credits, benefit from consolidated billing through Microsoft invoices, and leverage flexible payment terms that reduce negotiation complexity. This marketplace integration simplifies financial tracking while getting organizations up and running faster with optimized procurement processes. RAAPID's unique deployment model ensures PHI remains entirely within their controlled environment, guaranteeing complete data sovereignty.

"HFMA brings together healthcare finance leaders who must ensure a compliant CMS submission of codes for reimbursement with capturing appropriate revenues earned and deserved for the quality of care provided," said Michael Clark, President and Chief Growth Officer at RAAPID. "Our platform addresses both the retrospective review assistance in addressing RADV audit challenges, as well as offers a forward-looking prospective chance to enable providers to document and capture at the point of care appropriate, compliant, evidence-based HCCs, helping organizations maintain revenues while meeting CMS documentation requirements."

The company recently gained recognition through its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, providing enhanced cloud infrastructure and go-to-market support.

Conference attendees can schedule a demo to see how purpose-built AI prepares organizations to deliver appropriate revenue capture and evidence-based support of their at-risk population(s) HCCs for better quality care first, while preparing overall for the inevitable CMS RADV audits.

About RAAPID

RAAPID specializes in AI-powered risk adjustment solutions that help healthcare organizations accurately capture patient risk through advanced DocumentAI and Neuro-Symbolic Clinical AI technology. Founded in 2022 by healthcare technology veterans with over 20 years of experience, RAAPID's HITRUST-certified platform transforms unstructured medical data into actionable insights, helping payers and providers improve coding accuracy, therefore improving the quality of care, reducing physician burden, and optimizing appropriate revenue in value-based care arrangements. Following a Series A investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, RAAPID continues to expand its impact across Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Mayur Vyas

Director Marketing

[email protected]

(502) 699-3044

SOURCE RAAPID Inc