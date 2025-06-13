Alfa Laval CEO Commits To Leading Energy Efficiency At The IEA Global Conference

LUND, Sweden, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To reinforce the importance of energy efficiency in industrial advancement and sustainable progress, Alfa Laval CEO and President, Tom Erixon, has signed the CEO Letter of Commitment at the International Energy Agency's 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, hosted in Brussels on 13 June 2025.

Co-hosted by Dr. Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, and Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, the high-profile IEA conference underscores the critical role of energy efficiency in achieving energy security, affordability, and industrial competitiveness.

The CEO Letter of Commitment, initiated by the Energy Efficiency Movement, is a pledge to promote the role of business as a key vehicle for the implementation of industrial energy efficiency technologies. The signing by Tom Erixon, along with other industry leaders, is further testament to Alfa Laval's dedication to fostering private-public collaboration, forming partnerships and joining flagship projects to maintain continued focus on the COP28 goal of doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

"We believe that energy efficiency is vital for maintaining industrial competitiveness. By reducing cost of energy, you can improve both profitability and sustainability. So, energy efficiency is both good business and essential for our future. By working together, we are contributing to global energy security and the urgent need to double energy efficiency progresses this decade," says Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval.

Industry leaders and CEOs leading the way

The CEO commitment is signed by CEOs from ABB, AFRY, Alfa Laval, Bilfinger, Boliden, Danfoss, Flowserve, GEA, Grundfos, Munters, Rockwool, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Signify, SSAB, TOPSOE, Trane Technologies and Velux.

The CEO commitment pledges to:

Read more about the CEO commitment here .

Private-public conference in Brussels

The IEA 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency is co-hosted by the IEA and the EU Commission in partnership with the Energy Efficiency Movement, a global non-profit association dedicated to driving awareness, adoption, and development of energy efficiency solutions. The Energy Efficiency Movement, co-founded by Alfa Laval and ABB, empowers industries to accelerate towards net-zero by fostering collaboration among technology companies, academics, public decision-makers, and other stakeholders.

Read more about the event here .

