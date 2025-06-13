PAPA JOHNS LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER CROISSANT PIZZA, GIVING PIZZA LOVERS THEIR FLAKIEST BITE EVER

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Papa Johns is elevating the pizza experience with the global launch of its latest innovation: the all-new Croissant Pizza . The Croissant Pizza indulgently pairs the delicate, flaky texture of a buttery croissant with the bold flavors of Papa Johns pizza – bringing the brand's Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise to life through craft, quality and innovation.

A pizza this expertly crafted deserves to be delivered in cutting-edge artistic style. That's why Papa Johns has teamed up with KidSuper to design a limited-edition hot bag, the Papa Johns x Kid Super Hot Bag, inspired by the craftsmanship of the Croissant Pizza.

Launching in nine markets, it will make its first appearance in the UAE. Paying homage to the classic pastry, the Croissant Pizza delivers a crisp, light and layered bite through a buttery braided, gloriously flaky crust. Customers can personalize their pizza with a choice of toppings for a flavor-packed bite.

said,“As a brand built on innovation, distinction and quality, we're always looking to global food culture for inspiration – and turning it into exciting new experiences that stand out. We conducted extensive research to understand what consumers wanted from our next global innovation. Croissant Pizza scored highly across all markets.”

“We also explored the rise of croissant mashups in food culture – from the 'cronut' to the 'crookie' – and saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to pizza. After a year in development, we're proud to unite two beloved icons into one craveable, delicious product that brings something fresh and exciting to the QSR category.”

Known for concept-driven designs and a distinct visual language rooted in storytelling, KidSuper brings a playful yet elevated approach to the custom-designed Papa Johns hot bag, exclusively for the Croissant Pizza. The bag celebrates creativity and craftmanship, echoing both the artisanal spirit of the Croissant Pizza and Papa Johns commitment to quality. The bag's woven strap mirrors the handcrafted, tightly braided crust of the pizza, the zipper delicately curves in a crescent shape, and the soft edges mimic the fluffy folds of the iconic pastry. The Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag will make its official debut later this month during Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26), as part of the KidSuper show.

As the Croissant Pizza launches across the globe, the Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag will hit runways, beaches and exhibitions in select markets. Select customers in these destinations who order Croissant Pizza may receive their delivery in the exclusive Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag – and if it arrives at their door, it's theirs to keep.

For, the collaboration goes beyond fashion.“KidSuper is a challenger brand – built on creativity, risk, and staying true to the soul of what we do,” he said.“Papa Johns is the same. This isn't just another pizza launch – they're pushing boundaries with creativity and craftmanship. Whether you are baking a crust or chalking a cut, the process matters.”

The Croissant Pizza is available now across the UAE from June 10 and will be available for a limited time in participating markets – from Korea and China to Chile and Peru. For more information or to find your nearest Papa Johns, visit or download the Papa Johns app.